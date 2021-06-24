悦身悦己品牌形象设计

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
悦身悦己是一系列男女皆宜的养生产品，恰当的价格定位，针对原意犒劳自己身体却并没有太过夸张预算的群体。该设计的主要目的是要在视觉上使客户从无数沉闷老旧的养生品牌竞争中脱颖而出。该设计以简约而精巧的外观为主线，通过字体笔画的解构，完成了一款简约而优雅时尚的作品。干练的色彩选择与结构考虑表达了品牌对自身定位的遵从。精致华丽的包装和内容产品的高度统一也是设计理念的特点之一。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318