Arvie M Rana

Bigbiz Logo Design

Arvie M Rana
Arvie M Rana
  • Save
Bigbiz Logo Design graphic design identity logo
Download color palette

Bigbiz is a geo-location-based listing platform. I am closely working with Bigbiz team to create a simple and sofisticate brand identity along w/ visual design, UI and UX design for their upcoming product.

Have a project? Let's talk: arvie247@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Arvie M Rana
Arvie M Rana

More by Arvie M Rana

View profile
    • Like