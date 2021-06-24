🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
缘木轩是一家位于重庆江津的手作木家具工作室。标识设计的灵感来源于明朝的圈椅，有着圆润、饱满、写意的图形结构。黑色作为标准色赋予了设计严肃而高贵的风格。并使其在传统家具行业中显得更为突出。广告词“以木结缘，传承百年”展示了工作室对品质与服务的承诺。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318