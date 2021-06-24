Kung YuHan

缘木轩品牌标识

缘木轩是一家位于重庆江津的手作木家具工作室。标识设计的灵感来源于明朝的圈椅，有着圆润、饱满、写意的图形结构。黑色作为标准色赋予了设计严肃而高贵的风格。并使其在传统家具行业中显得更为突出。广告词“以木结缘，传承百年”展示了工作室对品质与服务的承诺。

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
