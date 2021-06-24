Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

Fight Song Logo bold abstract design brave music note note music punch fight fist hand illustration vintage abstract logo brand branding logo design logo
This is my fight song
Take back my life song
Prove I'm alright song
My power's turned on
Starting right now I'll be strong
I'll play my fight song
And I don't really care if nobody else believes
'Cause I've still got a lot of fight left in me ✊🔥

This logo is tribute to Rachel Platten, her song is means a lot to me, makes me stronger in every problem I face

Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉

