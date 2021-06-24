Fight Song Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is my fight song
Take back my life song
Prove I'm alright song
My power's turned on
Starting right now I'll be strong
I'll play my fight song
And I don't really care if nobody else believes
'Cause I've still got a lot of fight left in me ✊🔥
This logo is tribute to Rachel Platten, her song is means a lot to me, makes me stronger in every problem I face
Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉
