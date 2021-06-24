🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
龙渊是一家中国剑文化的传播品牌，对产品、文化与知识保持一丝不苟的态度。“龙渊”在中国文化中即代表了铸剑鼻祖欧冶子所铸三剑之一，也是中国铸剑之都“龙泉”的古地名。通过篆体的笔画组合，将文字打造为剑尖的形式是整个标志的点睛之笔。工整、严肃而优雅，准确的代表了企业的个性。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318