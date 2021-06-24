Alyssa

Daily UI 007

Daily UI 007 ui ux design ui design dailyui
#DailyUI Challenge Day 7

I designed a mobile app for Soko Glam's website, creating a "settings" page that allows users to change their payment methods and other contact information.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
