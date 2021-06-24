Matthew Marquise

Daily UI 056 :: Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs aren't a feature that gets a lot of credit however they can be very helpful in an application, website, or software. Breadcrumbs allow a user to view the directory to where they are in the directory. If the breadcrumbs are links, then a user can easily return to a previous screen. I feel breadcrumbs are underrated and are always worth putting into any project.

