Happy Cat and Carousel Horse

Happy Cat and Carousel Horse art that connects home decor child brand playful collective consciousness positive vibes fun art cat design carousel horse sticker tshirt teepublic illustration digital illustration rachel bedel
The Carousel Horse adventure begins with Happy Cat.
Follow along as I launch my new quirky apparel, home décor, and children's brand: The Middle Maker: art that connects

