驾图是一家人车信息交流解决方案供应商。该项目充分考虑了品牌应用的多变性、灵活性与循环使用性。通过富有禅意的循环构筑，突出了“交流”这一品牌主题。整个识别系统提取了蜜蜂的色彩元素，避免了分散概念，在突出信息的同时，为品牌打造了坚实的形象基础。
E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318