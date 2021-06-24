SKATER SQUAD - Graffiti Font

Introducing Skater Squad- A Grafiti Font

Skater Squad is a bold and angular with a distinct street vibe. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Create gorgeous printed quotes, standout packaging, or beautiful t-shirts! You can even use it to create amazing headings, logos, menus, and social media graphics.

Our font always includes Multilingual Support to make your branding reach a global audience.

Includes:

Skater Squad (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Alternates

Standart Ligatures

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13307/skater_squad.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/skater-squad/