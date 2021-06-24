Hwaran yoonji

Akhir Pekan Virtual Festival - Web

Hwaran yoonji
Hwaran yoonji
  • Save
Akhir Pekan Virtual Festival - Web countdown webapp vintage vector illustration landing page design website landing page ui ui design design
Download color palette

Hai... dribbble...

i'm doing some exploration to combine the illustration i made with my old design work.

This is a website for a Virtual Festival called Akhir Pekan Virtual festival. The idea is I'm combining Vintage color with a funny simple illustration style to bring the feeling of an old weekend in the house. Refreshing time!! Stay Inspired!!

Hwaran yoonji
Hwaran yoonji

More by Hwaran yoonji

View profile
    • Like