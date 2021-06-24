Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joe N.

Artnews News Items

Joe N.
Joe N.
  • Save
Artnews News Items history artist illustration home screen redesign dailyui daily ui blog card web website design art website art news
Download color palette

I'm having some fun with these cards. This is cool and I have to show you promtly. I think the heading font is little little little bit boring, do you think so?
Let me know if you have a better idea. I appreciate it a lot.

Thanks for you love and support 🔥🔥

Joe N.
Joe N.

More by Joe N.

View profile
    • Like