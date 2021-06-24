Kung YuHan

木马酒店品牌标识

木马酒店品牌标识 branding illustration design brand china logo
木马酒店专注于小众艺术酒店领域的品牌发展与建设。为了体现木马酒店的专业性，在整体设计上以马蹄的拟声词为基础。设计了一套品牌形象。并创造了一系列logo延展，灵活的运用在多种材质与网络媒体上。

E-mail：kungyh@163.com
Web：www.kgdesign.cn
WeChat：landlord318

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
