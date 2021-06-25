Health Tracker Mobile App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone 👋
Now i'm sharing to you my exploration of Health Tracker Mobile App UI Design. On this app, you can track your physical activity, heart rate, water consumption and calorie. I tried to keep it simple and clean ✨.
What do you think about this?
Press "L" if you love it. ❤️
For inquiries👇🏽
☑️ Shoot an email to : mhdarifiqbal0@gmail.com
☑️ Hit "Hire Me Button on my profile