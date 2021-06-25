Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arif Iqbal

Health Tracker Mobile App Design

fitness app mobile clean ios health tracker ux ui design app user interface
Hello everyone 👋

Now i'm sharing to you my exploration of Health Tracker Mobile App UI Design. On this app, you can track your physical activity, heart rate, water consumption and calorie. I tried to keep it simple and clean ✨.
What do you think about this?

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
UI Designer. Open to new challenges, let's 💬
