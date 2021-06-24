Immersive Design

Discovery design white purple blue green yellow orange pink sunrise desert stars ocean horizon astronaut exploration discovery flat illustration icon vector
Exploring new horizons (and depths) 👩‍🚀

This is another design where I hand drew it on paper and then added detail and color (and some flare) to it.

Feedback is always welcome. 😊

