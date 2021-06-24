🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first Aussie retro sign! With a view of the Gold Coast skyline in the background 🧜🏼♀️🐚
I love this style so much, and I think it looks really cool once it is animated!
〰️
If you want to learn how to create your own Retro Sign on Procreate, check out my online Retro Sign Masterclass below! Plus, you get FREE Procreate brushes when you enroll.
Enroll here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.