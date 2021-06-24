Aurelie Maron

Wish You Were Here – Retro Sign Lettering

Wish You Were Here – Retro Sign Lettering type animation illustration tutorial procreate brushes procreate tutorial gold coast hand lettering retro sign procreate hand drawn custom type lettering typography
This is my first Aussie retro sign! With a view of the Gold Coast skyline in the background 🧜🏼‍♀️🐚

I love this style so much, and I think it looks really cool once it is animated!

If you want to learn how to create your own Retro Sign on Procreate, check out my online Retro Sign Masterclass below! Plus, you get FREE Procreate brushes when you enroll.

Enroll here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

