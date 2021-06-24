Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wildan Hidayattulloh

Kencandate - Dating mobile App

Wildan Hidayattulloh
Wildan Hidayattulloh
  • Save
Kencandate - Dating mobile App dating mobile flat ux ui clean design app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

Today, I explored the Dating mobile app,

Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.

Follow Visit Wildan Hidayattulloh for more cool stuff.

Say hello to wildanhidayattulloh25@gmail.com if you need me

Facebook || Fiverr || UI8

Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Wildan Hidayattulloh
Wildan Hidayattulloh

More by Wildan Hidayattulloh

View profile
    • Like