Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehedi Hassan

Banking Interface Design

Mehedi Hassan
Mehedi Hassan
  • Save
Banking Interface Design mehedi insperation interface logo ux motion graphics illustration figma adobe xd animation art ui design dribbble banking adobe design branding graphic design 3d
Download color palette

Friday guys 🎉
Today we want to share with you some of the concepts done for a Banking app. Hope you will like it! Let us know your opinion.

Mehedi Hassan
Mehedi Hassan

More by Mehedi Hassan

View profile
    • Like