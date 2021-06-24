sahrul muhamad ilham

Kenal Tiongkok Website Redesign

webdesign apps design uxdesign uidesign
Kenaltiongkok wants to redesign their main website. The goal is to change the look of the website and adding some content. Kenaltiongkok is basically mean "Know China". So I had to design this website to China look alike visual. Other than that, Kenaltiongkok also want to adding their course card to the website.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
