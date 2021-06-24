Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Autonomous RV dashboard interface

Autonomous RV dashboard interface
I made this dashboard interface for an autonomous RV. The autonomous RV is called Vanronica and has all the features that one would expect for an RV.
The attempted visual design style is clean and futuristic.
Done with Figma!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
