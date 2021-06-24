+Medic | Covid-19 Vaccination Registration Page

Hi, friend! 😁

I'm back with an exploration of a new design for Covid-19 vaccination registration page. We're all having a bad time right now. Hopefully everything will be back to normal soon, take care!

* and don't forget to vaccinate 😉

