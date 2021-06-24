Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Depression | Creative Illustration

Depression | Creative Illustration logo design line art treatment medical psychology drawing minimal branding graphic design pain dark simple flat illustration illustration stress thoughtful creative image meaningful sadness depression
Depression is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act.
I just made this illustration when I was mentally weak and upset, Just tried to design the feelings that I have suffered in that time.

