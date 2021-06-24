Grow Something Good Lettering

Why do we say “Grow Something Good?”

We know our high school English teachers would chastise us for using a word like “something” because it can be a little bit vague, but it’s there for a reason!

The truth is: all of our clients are trying to grow something different. Businesses, non-profits, churches, start-ups, schools, and more.

But the one thing they’re all trying to do: grow something GOOD.

They’re changing communities, industries, education, faith, and technology. There isn’t one “thing” our clients all do, except doing their best to make the world a better place.

At Fruitful, we stand with businesses and non-profit organizations who are changing the world around them, and we’re here to help them Grow Something Good.

(Beautiful lettering by Nicolas Fredrickson. Art Direction by Ben Lueders)