Grow Something Good Lettering

Grow Something Good Lettering tagline fruitful good grow progress wip sketches badge plants flourish cursive hand lettering custom type type lettering
Why do we say “Grow Something Good?”

We know our high school English teachers would chastise us for using a word like “something” because it can be a little bit vague, but it’s there for a reason!

The truth is: all of our clients are trying to grow something different. Businesses, non-profits, churches, start-ups, schools, and more.

But the one thing they’re all trying to do: grow something GOOD.

They’re changing communities, industries, education, faith, and technology. There isn’t one “thing” our clients all do, except doing their best to make the world a better place.

At Fruitful, we stand with businesses and non-profit organizations who are changing the world around them, and we’re here to help them Grow Something Good.

(Beautiful lettering by Nicolas Fredrickson. Art Direction by Ben Lueders)

Grow Something Good.
