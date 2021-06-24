Anna Kimonova

Daily UI Challenge - 001 Sign Up

Anna Kimonova
Anna Kimonova
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 001 Sign Up ux logo branding ui graphic design design
Download color palette

First Prompt for the Daily UI challenge - 001 Sign Up. I imagined a girly cosmetics brand 'Kelly' and designed the sign up page for their app.

Through this challenge I hope to gain UX/UI skills - an area of design that is still new to me. Let's see how much I will improve after 100 days ! #DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Anna Kimonova
Anna Kimonova

More by Anna Kimonova

View profile
    • Like