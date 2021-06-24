Adam Jolicoeur

TimeTrack Dashboard

Adam Jolicoeur
Adam Jolicoeur
  • Save
TimeTrack Dashboard dashboard ux ui design
Download color palette

This design is an update for an older dashboard from the early 2000's. I tried to incorporate a mix of colors and icons, without creating too much of a distraction.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Adam Jolicoeur
Adam Jolicoeur
Like