Teman Sharing - Logo Design

The logo is in the form of a semi-abstract letter S, and consists of two shape components including the person shaking hands and the Infinity symbol (infinity).

This is in accordance with the vision of "Teman Sharing" which is to share goodness continuously.

Available for Freelance work!

Hire me on Fiverr : https://www.fiverr.com/ulnnha_design

I'm a professional graphic designer, i love to create a beautiful logos! You will find the most FRIENDLY SELLER on Fiverr, feel it and aprove it, don't delay the order immediately :)

-------

Email: ulinnuhafirdaus16@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/ulinnuha.muhammadfirdaus/

Facebook : Ulinnuha Muhammad Firdaus

Whats App: +6285868449502

Please follow me:)

Thank you!