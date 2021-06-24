Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Teman Sharing - Logo Design

Teman Sharing - Logo Design ui vector illustration logotype logo lettermark letter logo icon design branding
The logo is in the form of a semi-abstract letter S, and consists of two shape components including the person shaking hands and the Infinity symbol (infinity).
This is in accordance with the vision of "Teman Sharing" which is to share goodness continuously.

Thank you!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
