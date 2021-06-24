Tim Tracey 😬

Not Seeing You Stinks Card Design

Not Seeing You Stinks Card Design hobbyist fun physical card card design illustration google slides google for education google apps flat
Another card design I made in Google Slides for my wife since we've been apart for most of the summer. I think it's silly and fun even if no one else does. 🤓

