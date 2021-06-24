Catdez

WeWebWorks, Web/Landing Page Design Agency

Catdez
Catdez
  • Save
WeWebWorks, Web/Landing Page Design Agency business agency illustration logo ui branding vector app icon typography web design design ux
Download color palette

After a long struggle with choosing color schemes, and setting pixel grids. Finally, I have my first web design in figma. Really proud of what I have accomplished in such a short time.

Thank you for the inspiration, dribble fam!

Looking for any and all feedback!

Peace, X

Catdez
Catdez

More by Catdez

View profile
    • Like