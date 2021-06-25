Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Dark UI

Finance/Crypto Currency App - Dark UI

AR Shakir
Dark UI
AR Shakir for Dark UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance/Crypto Currency App - Dark UI dark list view overlay app graphs mobile app ui app ui mobile mobile app design mobile design graphs crypto app finance app appdesign mobiledesign mobileapp night mode dark ui dark mode mobile app app

Finance Mobile App UI - Dark UI

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Finance Mobile App UI - Dark UI
Download color palette

Finance Mobile App UI - Dark UI

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Finance Mobile App UI - Dark UI

Hello Dribbblers,
Buy This for $10: https://gum.co/sgGZu
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD versions included.

Presenting an App UI for Banking and Finance. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Dark UI
Dark UI
Resources for your next UI project
Hire Us

More by Dark UI

View profile
    • Like