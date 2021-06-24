Tim Tracey 😬

Two Peas in a Botch Pod Card Design

I have been away from my wife for most of the summer so far. Our lives have been incredibly messy and crazy as of late. I made this silly card design in Google Slides just to let her know I've been thinking about her. Nothing earth shattering. Just a way to say I love her and miss her. ❤️

