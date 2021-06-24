Two Peas in a Botch Pod Card Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been away from my wife for most of the summer so far. Our lives have been incredibly messy and crazy as of late. I made this silly card design in Google Slides just to let her know I've been thinking about her. Nothing earth shattering. Just a way to say I love her and miss her. ❤️