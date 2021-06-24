Robin Sheldon

The Bard's Curse 💀

Robin Sheldon
Robin Sheldon
  • Save
The Bard's Curse 💀 curse hands skull william shakespeare shakespeare digital digital illustration cute design robin sheldon illustration
Download color palette

The following is the curse engraved on William Shakespeare's tomb:

"Good friend for Jesus sake forbeare,
To dig the dust enclosed here.
Blessed be the man that spares these stones,
And cursed be he that moves my bones."

Full image here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQhUvkIjhif/

Robin Sheldon
Robin Sheldon

More by Robin Sheldon

View profile
    • Like