Frenzic iOS game fan illustration

I am a teacher and regularly use the Google suite of apps for my work — making slide presentations in Google Slides, preparing syllabi in Google Docs, creating quizzes in Google Forms, etc. I've become quite enamored with illustrating things in Google Slides and Google Drawings.

This illustration is of one of the robots in the iOS game, Frenzic. I used Google Slides to make the illustration. I realize that's unconventional, but, at the moment, it's what I know. I'm still learning graphic design, computer-aided illustration, and the like. I am very much a newb to this world.