WIP Crypto Wallet #3

WIP Crypto Wallet #3 send crypto qr code reader scan qr code send wallet crypto wallet crypto currency vector made with figma figma
Currently tackling the screens for sending coins to another wallet. Users have the option to scan a QR code from another user's phone, or input information manually.

Any other Brooklyn 99 fans out there?

Hey, I'm a visual designer with a background in Psychology.
