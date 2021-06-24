Saaim Hussain

HP logo Rebrand Concept.

HP logo Rebrand Concept. simple logos minimalism brand identity icon design rebrand concepts all type logo designs design logo illustration aesthatic logo minimal logos creative logos logo design designs logos minimal logos 2021
Hello!! This is a Rebrand concept of a very famous Computer company called HP. Its a minimal logo design.

