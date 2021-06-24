Operation Blackout - Single Player, Multiplayer, Co-op (2019)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Role: UI Artist
Time frame: 4-5 weeks
Objective: Create a GUI & HUD based on a modern military game concept
Software used: Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop, Shown with Unreal
Platform: PC
Project Status: On Hold
These screens are styled in a dark and digital theme that matches the game's story. They are minimalistic and are designed to show only relevant information in a way that doesn't clutter up the screen. My main references for this GUI was Rainbow Six Siege and the Modern Warfare series. During development, I found that it is best for there to be two separate HUD’S because different information needs to be shown in different game modes. One used within the campaign and co-op, and the other used for the multiplayer within this game.