Namier Capital - Advisory Firm Website Design & Development

Namier Capital is a digital first London-based corporate advisory firm which was established to bridge the gap between high-growth companies and capital markets. There team combines decades of experience across the top levels of investment banking, business development as well as scientific and technological research.
💻Namier Capital website (for more information on the company):
https://namiercapital.com/
📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout
• HTML/CSS
• Wordpress development
• Testing & handoff (with custome CMS manual)
📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency
📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com