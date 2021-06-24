Namier Capital - Advisory Firm Website Design & Development

Namier Capital is a digital first London-based corporate advisory firm which was established to bridge the gap between high-growth companies and capital markets. There team combines decades of experience across the top levels of investment banking, business development as well as scientific and technological research.

https://namiercapital.com/

📌 Design process:

• Brainstorming + user maps & flows

• Wireframing

• UI concept designs

• Applying UI concept to all wirefames

• Prototyping

• UI Style guide creation

• Components layout

• HTML/CSS

• Wordpress development

• Testing & handoff (with custome CMS manual)

