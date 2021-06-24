Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALMAX Design Agency

Namier Capital - Advisory Firm Website Design & Development

Namier Capital - Advisory Firm Website Design & Development responsive mobile ui design research figma technological research business development investment banking capital markets. finance advisory capital
Namier Capital is a digital first London-based corporate advisory firm which was established to bridge the gap between high-growth companies and capital markets. There team combines decades of experience across the top levels of investment banking, business development as well as scientific and technological research.

💻Namier Capital website (for more information on the company):
https://namiercapital.com/

📌 Design process:
• Brainstorming + user maps & flows
• Wireframing
• UI concept designs
• Applying UI concept to all wirefames
• Prototyping
• UI Style guide creation
• Components layout
• HTML/CSS
• Wordpress development
• Testing & handoff (with custome CMS manual)

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com

Adding Creativity to your Triumph
