Operation Blackout - Main Menu Concept (2019)

Role: UI Artist

Time frame: 4-5 weeks

Objective: Create a GUI & HUD based on a modern military game concept

Software used: Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop, Shown with Unreal

Platform: PC

Project Status: On Hold

These screens are styled in a dark and digital theme that matches the game's story. They are minimalistic and are designed to show only relevant information in a way that doesn't clutter up the screen. My main references for this GUI was Rainbow Six Siege and the Modern Warfare series. During development, I found that it is best for there to be two separate HUD’S because different information needs to be shown in different game modes. One used within the campaign and co-op, and the other used for the multiplayer within this game.