Güneş Özcan

Knowledge is Power, Share it.

detail idea food fruit web page typography 3d sorting dribbble weekly challenge thinkific robot machine apple ui game vector 2d icon isometric illustration
Knowledge is Power, Share it. detail idea food fruit web page typography 3d sorting dribbble weekly challenge thinkific robot machine apple ui game vector 2d icon isometric illustration
My inspiration is the apple, as a powerful symbol of education and knowledge and here is my apple sorting and packaging unit. It will send you a package too, I just have to animate it sometime.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
