Evan Bates

Sleep Token

Evan Bates
Evan Bates
Hire Me
  • Save
Sleep Token band logo alchemy symbol alchemy astrology hoodie design sleep token band band merch band design merch design hoodie merchandise merch tribal typography blackletter type logo
Sleep Token band logo alchemy symbol alchemy astrology hoodie design sleep token band band merch band design merch design hoodie merchandise merch tribal typography blackletter type logo
Download color palette
  1. SLEEP-TOKEN-DRIBBLE-1.jpg
  2. SLEEP-TOKEN-DRIBBLE-2.jpg

A little concept piece inspired by one of my favorite bands at the moment.

Evan Bates
Evan Bates
Designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Evan Bates

View profile
    • Like