Freya Forest Fae

Lumix Alien World

Freya Forest Fae
Freya Forest Fae
  • Save
Lumix Alien World design picture manipulation picture editing photo edit edit
Download color palette

Edited overall colors (nature colors,dress color, adjusted the skin tone). Added fire flies, glowing jellyfish and lights/glow. Final adjustments to complete the picture.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Freya Forest Fae
Freya Forest Fae

More by Freya Forest Fae

View profile
    • Like