Kemper

#dailylogochallenge - Day 04

Kemper
Kemper
  • Save
#dailylogochallenge - Day 04 typography icon illustration logo graphic design design branding
Download color palette

I choose the letter O and make it like a window from a ship.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Kemper
Kemper

More by Kemper

View profile
    • Like