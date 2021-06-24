Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kiker

The Glitchy

The Glitchy morocco glitch red korea japan ux icon design gredient illustration logo futuristic typographie
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 : https://www.behance.net/gallery/96957333/The-Glitchy For me it was like a journey in photoshop cc because i had to use a tools that i have never try it before . And the power of this tools was reflected on my works so the result was just amazing !!

