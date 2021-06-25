Roman

Farmers Union

Roman
Roman
Hire Me
  • Save
Farmers Union agronomy harvest grain field character comic man farming farmer farm branding illustration vector design animal team sport mascot logo
Farmers Union agronomy harvest grain field character comic man farming farmer farm branding illustration vector design animal team sport mascot logo
Download color palette
  1. Farmers-union.jpg
  2. Farmers-union-1.jpg

I would be glad to hear your opinion in the comments.
Unused proposal. For sale.

Roman
Roman
Logo&mascot design
Hire Me

More by Roman

View profile
    • Like