MVRQ Maverick - Social Media Agency Website (Redesign Concept)

MVRQ Maverick is a disruptive social media hacking growth agency. There main focus is to organically grow your Instagraman and boost your brand and scale your revenue through paid ads and sales funnels.
💻MVRQ Maverick website (for more information on the company):
https://mvrq.co/
📌 Design process:
• Analysis of UX weeknesses and what modern design trends can be applied
• UI concept designs
• Applying choosen UI concept to the whole website
• Prototyping and presentation
📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency
📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:
almaxdesignagency@gmail.com