MVRQ Maverick - Social Media Agency Website (Redesign Concept)

MVRQ Maverick is a disruptive social media hacking growth agency. There main focus is to organically grow your Instagraman and boost your brand and scale your revenue through paid ads and sales funnels.

💻MVRQ Maverick website (for more information on the company):

https://mvrq.co/

📌 Design process:

• Analysis of UX weeknesses and what modern design trends can be applied

• UI concept designs

• Applying choosen UI concept to the whole website

• Prototyping and presentation

📷 For more information about ALMAX Design Agency please visit our instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/almax_agency

📩 Need an estimate for you project - just drop a email:

almaxdesignagency@gmail.com