Identifying Client Red Flags

Clients: they can be our best friends and also the main character or our worst nightmare. That's why I wrote a blog post talking about red flags you should be aware of when discussing potential projects with new or returning clients. I believe this list has helped me avoid a lot of headaches and sketchy projects and hopefully it will do the same for you too.
What are some red flags you've faced that immediately makes you not want to work with that person? 🚩
