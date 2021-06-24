Ben Didier

Swagger

Swagger filigree ornate monoline design packaging illustration
Swagger filigree ornate monoline design packaging illustration
Part of an Old Spice project I designed back in 2019 that’s starting to emerge in the wild.
AD: Nathan Schwecke, P&G

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
