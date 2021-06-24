Kofi Hair-Ralston

Sana Logo

Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston
  • Save
Sana Logo monochromatic typeface font branding logo illustration vector design figma
Download color palette

This is an edited BEYNO Logo for an awesome Audio company launching soon! Check out their website: sanaaudio.tk

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Kofi Hair-Ralston
Kofi Hair-Ralston

More by Kofi Hair-Ralston

View profile
    • Like