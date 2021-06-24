Raymond Datugan

THINKIFIC: Knowledge Is Power. Share It. — challenge

Because instruction can come in many forms, it makes sense to keep it simple sweetheart. That being said, nothing communicates more effectively than words and symbols. Here's my rebound for the Thinkific challenge.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
