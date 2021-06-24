Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
38 Gold Obsidian Background Textures

38 Gold Obsidian Background Textures
38 Fantastic different styled Gold Obsidian background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 38 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/38-gold-obsidian-background-textures

