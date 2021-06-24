Lost Hikers Concept

I was reading about a missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park on r/Hiking the other day and was struck by how dismissive some of the comments were. The man has been missing for 2 weeks so many commenters were complaining that it was "too late" and that the story had been posted too many times on the sub.

This really bummed me out and got me thinking - what if there was a website that promoted stories of missing hikers so that people can share them on their social media pages. Or, if you know you're going backcountry hiking coming up you can check for any active missing persons in that region so that you're more aware when you're hiking.

Thoughts? More to come.